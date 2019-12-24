‘Tough year’ precedes major problems, food shortage

AS A tough year concludes, the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry warns those in the region to brace for more hurdles as lack of rainfall dampens the economy.

Chamber vice-president John Schollick said, while 2019 had its ups and downs, the roaring 20s would not be going off with a bang – without rain.

“Without the water, we’re going to have a lot of problems around here,” he said.

“We will have major, major problems in food supply and things.”

He said most people had “no idea” how dire the situation was.

“They have no idea what’s going on,” he said.

After a year of featuring events with “brilliant speakers”, the chamber is gearing for an even bigger year as the roaring 20s begin.

Mr Schollick said while last year was packed full of events with great speakers, 2020 would serve up more of the same to chamber members.

“Really, at this stage, we’re just going along as we have been,” he said.

He welcomed anyone thinking of joining the chamber to come along to a meeting.

“Come along and join – we need more people in the chamber,” he said.

“We’re a great bunch of people and we’re here to support the local businesses.”

The chamber meets every second month “after hours”, cycling through different local business.

“We go to somebody’s business and see how they operate and everybody gets a general idea,” he said.

Members also meet for breakfast every second month, with the next breakfast taking place on February 2.

A committee meeting is held on the first Wednesday of the month.

“People are invited to come along to that, if they want,” Mr Schollick said.