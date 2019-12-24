Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHAMBER OUTLOOK: John Schollick. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News
CHAMBER OUTLOOK: John Schollick. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News
News

‘Tough year’ precedes major problems, food shortage

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
24th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS A tough year concludes, the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry warns those in the region to brace for more hurdles as lack of rainfall dampens the economy.

Chamber vice-president John Schollick said, while 2019 had its ups and downs, the roaring 20s would not be going off with a bang – without rain.

“Without the water, we’re going to have a lot of problems around here,” he said.

“We will have major, major problems in food supply and things.”

He said most people had “no idea” how dire the situation was.

“They have no idea what’s going on,” he said.

After a year of featuring events with “brilliant speakers”, the chamber is gearing for an even bigger year as the roaring 20s begin.

Mr Schollick said while last year was packed full of events with great speakers, 2020 would serve up more of the same to chamber members.

“Really, at this stage, we’re just going along as we have been,” he said.

He welcomed anyone thinking of joining the chamber to come along to a meeting.

“Come along and join – we need more people in the chamber,” he said.

“We’re a great bunch of people and we’re here to support the local businesses.”

The chamber meets every second month “after hours”, cycling through different local business.

“We go to somebody’s business and see how they operate and everybody gets a general idea,” he said.

Members also meet for breakfast every second month, with the next breakfast taking place on February 2.

A committee meeting is held on the first Wednesday of the month.

“People are invited to come along to that, if they want,” Mr Schollick said.

economics lockyer valley
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50mm+: Santa brings a rainy Christmas to the Valley

        premium_icon 50mm+: Santa brings a rainy Christmas to the Valley

        News Best leave the sunglasses at home and pack an umbrella this Christmas – it’s going to be wet

        Residents: Leave the rest stop for the truckies, not campers

        premium_icon Residents: Leave the rest stop for the truckies, not campers

        News Residents near a Lockyer Valley park have called on the council to reverse a...

        Blackpigs ready to dive back into rugby season

        Blackpigs ready to dive back into rugby season

        News After only just missing out on a finals’ berth, the Gatton Blackpigs are looking to...

        REVEALED: Name for new Plainland College announced

        premium_icon REVEALED: Name for new Plainland College announced

        News New details about the secondary college at Plainland have been released, with...