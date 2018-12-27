Tough year for cattle ends with positivity

UP AND DOWN: It's had been a year of highs and lows for the cattle markets according to David Stariha

IT'S been a tough year for the cattle market, both locally and across the country.

The widespread drought has left many producers struggling, and Laidley cattle auctioneer David Stariha said while 2018 started well off a good season last year, it quickly got tougher as the year went on.

While the most will look back negatively on the entire year, Mr Stariha said conditions had started to improve in the final months.

"It ended on a very high note - our last sale (of the year) at Laidley, we hadn't had any rain but even just the talk of rain our cattle were $200 a head dearer,” Mr Stariha said.

Bigger export cattle and bollocks were the standout performers for the year, while Mr Stariha said younger, plainer cattle and heifers continued to be difficult sells.

Despite the tough conditions, Mr Stariha said support for the agriculture industry from both the public and businesses had been extremely positive.