Menu
Login
Lockyer Water Users Forum president Paul Emmerson.
Lockyer Water Users Forum president Paul Emmerson. Ali Kuchel
News

Tough year for businesses facing local and national pressure

Meg Bolton
by
28th Dec 2018 6:00 AM

DRY conditions, water allocations and the Banking Royal Commission were just some of the challenges Lockyer Valley business owners faced in 2018.

Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce president Paul Emmerson said business was tough every year, but in 2018, they faced extra challenges and hurdles, which made it a turbulent ride.

"It's really head-down bum-up trying to get through the year and hoping the next one is a little bit better,” Mr Emmerson said.

The biggest focus for the Chamber of Commerce in 2018 was the ongoing water allocation and pricing discussions, which put "shivers of fear” into business people.

"If they do what they're planning on doing, we are going to feel the side-effects directly and indirectly,” Mr Emmerson said.

Mr Emmerson said water needed to be made a high priority to ensure farmers remained viable, which was vital for the community.

The Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce provided an opportunity for local business owners to network and address issues on a micro and macro scale.

business chamber of commerce lockyer valley paul emmerson
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Tough year for cattle ends with positivity

    Tough year for cattle ends with positivity

    News 2018 started well for cattle after a good season last year, but widespread drought took its toll.

    Big Brother's watching you

    Big Brother's watching you

    News Extensive camera system will be expanded in new year

    Break-even season hits farmers back pockets

    Break-even season hits farmers back pockets

    News Vegetable prices were below-average this season

    Local Partners