Tough year for businesses facing local and national pressure

DRY conditions, water allocations and the Banking Royal Commission were just some of the challenges Lockyer Valley business owners faced in 2018.

Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce president Paul Emmerson said business was tough every year, but in 2018, they faced extra challenges and hurdles, which made it a turbulent ride.

"It's really head-down bum-up trying to get through the year and hoping the next one is a little bit better,” Mr Emmerson said.

The biggest focus for the Chamber of Commerce in 2018 was the ongoing water allocation and pricing discussions, which put "shivers of fear” into business people.

"If they do what they're planning on doing, we are going to feel the side-effects directly and indirectly,” Mr Emmerson said.

Mr Emmerson said water needed to be made a high priority to ensure farmers remained viable, which was vital for the community.

The Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce provided an opportunity for local business owners to network and address issues on a micro and macro scale.