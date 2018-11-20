Tough course gives Morgan valuable experience

TOP GOLFER: Hatton Vale's Jed Morgan is making a name for himself in the golfing world.

TOP GOLFER: Hatton Vale's Jed Morgan is making a name for himself in the golfing world. David Brand

NOT many people can say they've competed at the Emirates Australian Open, but at just 18, Hatton Vale's Jed Morgan can.

The young golfer ticked the milestone achievement off his bucket list on Thursday, when he played alongside some of the game's greats at the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney.

Morgan said making his Australian Open debut was one of the best moments of his golfing career.

"I played pretty well but it was a really tough golf course and very demanding,” Morgan said.

"It was my first one, so it was a big learning curve rather than anything.”

Morgan qualified at the Carnarvon Golf club in Western Sydney last Monday, defeating more than 80 competitors with a score of 68.

The 2018 Cameron Smith Scholarship awardee went on to play on Thursday and Friday of the Australian Open competition but didn't make the cut for the weekend.

He said he hoped his debut would "hopefully be the first of many”.

Despite not making the final two days, the experience Morgan gained was priceless.

"There was some really big names there that week so it was pretty cool to be around them,” he said.

Matt Kuchar, Keegan Bradley, Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith were just some of the big names Morgan was excited to be among. But it wasn't the first time he has had a glimpse into the life of a professional golfer.

Last month he made the news across the state when he and fellow scholarship awardee Louis Dobbelaar were mentored by Cameron Smith at his Florida home.

The Lockyer teen planned to have a week off before preparing for his first year as an adult golfer.