Menu
Login
"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said
Politics

Torres Strait islanders invite PM to visit

by Warren Barnsley
19th Sep 2019 10:10 AM

TORRES Strait islanders "embarrassed" by Scott Morrison's appearance at last month's Pacific Islands Forum will request he visit their region to view the impacts of climate change.

A group of islanders, who have complained to the United Nations that the Morrison government is breaching their human rights because of climate inaction, will deliver the invitation to Australian delegates at next week's UN climate summit.

"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said.

More Stories

climate change scott morrison torres stait islander

Top Stories

    Council boosts green futures with more solar investments

    Council boosts green futures with more solar investments

    Council News Five new solar installations have already been completed in Somerset, with eight more planned.

    How to get a free check-up, dodge leading cause of death

    How to get a free check-up, dodge leading cause of death

    News A 15-minute scan is all it takes to check your heart health

    Storms light up sky but provide no relief

    Storms light up sky but provide no relief

    Weather Yesterday's storm only produced 1mm of rain

    SAFETY: plea for signage runs high as fire season worsens

    SAFETY: plea for signage runs high as fire season worsens

    News Fire brigades are still on standby across the Somerset