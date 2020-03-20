TOP YARNS: 7 stories you may have missed this week

Drunken antics caught on CCTV, anti-bullying awareness and scams, news continues in Coronavirus pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS, COVID-19, pandemic, our news feeds are flooded with information about the nasty virus taking over the world.

While the Gatton Star will continue to provide you all the latest and up-to-date Coronavirus stories, we are also bringing you great news, court yarns and police wraps from the Valleys.

Here’s what you may have missed out on this week.

CCTV SHOWS GATTON CLUB PATRON IN DRUNKEN AUS DAY INCIDENT

AN UNCOUTH act by a patron of Gatton’s sporting clubs has landed him in court and with a good behaviour bond.

On Australia Day, 2019, a 61-year old man headed into the Royal Hotel in Gatton to socialise, and made a decision that would ultimately land him in the Gatton Magistrate’s Court more than a year later.

Read the full story here

SCAM ALERT: BITUMEN SCAMMERS TARGETING ELDERLY

AT A time when older residents are already particularly vulnerable, a new band of scammers has taken aim at the Lockyer Valley’s elderly population.

Gatton police are warning residents, particularly the elderly, to be wary of contractors offering to carry out cheap bitumen work.

Read the full story here

MUM URGES PEOPLE TO REMEMBER ANTI-BULLYING MESSAGE

AS EVENTS are cancelled and postponed across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, one Fernvale mother is eager to ensure the message of a national event isn’t forgotten.

The National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence, due to take place in the form of activities in schools tomorrow, has been postponed.

Read the full story here

FIELDING FUMBLE RESTORED WITH MATCH-WINNING CATCH

FOR Alex Dallinger, fielding is where the fun is.

And recently, catching a ball on the full proved to be more than good fun - it won his team the game.

Read the full story here

MEET THE CANDIDATES: SOMERSET HOPEFULS MAKE THEIR PITCHES

WITH the local government elections just two weeks away, and early voting well underway, candidates are busy making their final pitches to voters.

The Gatton Star has spoken to every candidate running for the Somerset Regional Council and put three key questions to them – to help you make an informed choice at the ballot box.

Find out what they had to say here

DRIVER INJECTS WITH SPEED TO NUMB CAR CRASH PAIN

A MOTOR accident has driven a Laidley man to turn to illegal drugs to ease his back pain.

On February 15, patrolling police noticed a vehicle parked off Pioneer Street in Laidley, with a man hunched over inside.

Read the full story here

DODGY DRIVERS: FIVE CASES HEARD IN GATTON COURT THIS WEEK

DRIVING offences, usually involving alcohol and drugs, are among the most frequent cases to appear before the Gatton Magistrate’s Court.

These dangerous drivers put not only their own lives on the line with their poor choices, but also pose a risk to everyone else on or near the road.

Discover the cases here