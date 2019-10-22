Top volunteer honoured for dedication to training

THE past 12 months have been a rewarding period for dedicated SES volunteer Graham Wade.

Earlier this year, he was appointed to the role of Deputy Local Controller for the Lockyer Valley SES, and was declared Regional Trainer of the Year at the SES Week award ceremony last weekend.

“Within the SES, we do 99.9 per cent of our own in-house training, so we’re lucky to have a good number of trainers in the Valley, and I’m one of those trainers,” he said.

“We’re all volunteers, so even the training is done on a voluntary basis. It’s rewarding, seeing recruits become the best they can be.”

Graham has donated his time to the Lockyer Valley SES for close to six years and has spent four of those years assisting with training activities.

“The award’s a little bit of recognition, a pat on the back, for the work I’ve been doing with training around the region,” he said.

“I’m very proud to have received it.”

This month has been a busier month than usual for the SES, who have been hard at work assisting emergency services on the battlefront of recent blazes.

“We’ve been doing traffic control, we’ve done a few medivacs, and we’ve been assisting rural fire services, with the fires that have been ongoing here in the Valley,” Graham said.

“We were primarily out there at Left Hand Branch and Mt Sylvia, but we did go out to Laidley to chop a tree that was potentially threatening a house.”

With severe storms having just passed through the Lockyer Valley, and a high fire danger still remaining in many areas, Graham and his team are prepared to be needed.

He said the SES was always in need of new volunteers to help assist the community.

“If anyone’s interested in helping out the SES, we’re always looking for new members,” he said.

To learn more about the SES and how to volunteer, visit www.ses.qld.gov.au.

If you require SES assistance, call 132 500.