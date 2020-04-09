Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Top uni takes students based on Year 11 results

by Michael Wray & Cormac Pearson
9th Apr 2020 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Australia's most prestigious universities will admit its next crop of undergraduates based on Year 11 results, due to the chaos COVID-19 has wreaked on classrooms this year.

Australian National University chancellor Julie Bishop said applications for 2021 were already open, and students would receive unconditional offers based on their work in Year 11.

coronaviruspromo

"ANU recognises the enormous disruption and uncertainty facing Year 12 students and their families with the challenge of studying through this response to coronavirus," she said.

"It will give those students wanting to study at ANU certainty and hopefully remove much of the stress and anxiety of undertaking Year 12 study this year with all the disruption and challenges state to state that the coronavirus has wreaked on our education system."

Nudgee College vice-captain Michael Jones said ANU's decision was fair as it gave those directly affected by COVID-19 'a safety net'.

"I think it's a good idea because some people have been strongly affected by the situation," he said.

 

Nudgee College Year 12 students Patrick Kelly, 17, and Michael Jones, 17, studying at home in Aspley. Picture: Liam Kidston
Nudgee College Year 12 students Patrick Kelly, 17, and Michael Jones, 17, studying at home in Aspley. Picture: Liam Kidston

 

"We are fortunate to have a good online learning system, but other schools might not have it as easy."

Michael, who plans to go to university next year, is missing the chance to make the most of his final year at school due to the virus.

"I think for us it's such a hype up to get to Grade 12, now I guess we know when we come back we will definitely make the most of it," he said.

Applications for ANU are open until May 25 and unconditional offers will be made in August.

Successful applicants will also be guaranteed student accommodation in Canberra.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Top uni takes students based on Year 11 results

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks education hsc university year 12

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Student's bid to locate mum’s missing brother

        premium_icon Student's bid to locate mum’s missing brother

        News A woman found out about her half-brother more than 20 years ago. Today, her daughter continues the search for a mysterious man named John.

        CANCELLED: Final local show pulls pin on 2020 event

        premium_icon CANCELLED: Final local show pulls pin on 2020 event

        News The committee hoped to postpone the show, but following the Ekka cancellation, it...

        Extra flushes puts strain on Lockyer plumbers

        premium_icon Extra flushes puts strain on Lockyer plumbers

        News WHILE most of Gatton’s businesses have taken a massive hit from the coronavirus...

        The Lockyer midwife in contention for a national award

        premium_icon The Lockyer midwife in contention for a national award

        News Expectant mums have turned to a private, at-home midwifery service after giving...