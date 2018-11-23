Menu
Photo: Stuart Quinn
Top things to do in the Lockyer, Somerset

Meg Bolton
by
23rd Nov 2018 12:04 PM

Town of events

TWO events will fill the streets of Forest Hill this Saturday with hand-made goodies on offer and the opening of a new gallery.

Local and international artisans will be present at the Gallery 4342 opening. The markets will also be a fantastic opportunity for locals to get ready this gift giving season.

 

What: Hand made markets and Gallery 4342 opening.

 

When: Saturday, November 24, from 9:30am

 

Where: Forest Hill

Mulgowie Rural Aid

 

UNITE with members from across the community at the Mulgowie Hotel to raise vital funds for rural communities in need.

 

There will be a sausage sizzle, a jumping castle and up to four bands performing on the day to raise funds for Rural Aid.

 

What: Buy a Bale fundraiser

 

When: Saturday, November 24, from noon

 

Where: Mulgowie Hotel

'Tis the season

START Christmas celebrations for 2018 with a night of Christmas carols.

Join in with this fun-filled night as the community comes together to celebrate. There will also be a jumping castle and petting zoo.

 

What: Lockyer Valley Mayoral Christmas Carols

 

When: Saturday, November 24, from 6pm

 

Where: Gatton Shire Hall

Gatton Star

