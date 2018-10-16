How thrifty couple slashed grocery bill to $50

THRIFTY: Gladstone couple Ashton and Andrew Shonhan on a rare time they have eaten out.

THRIFTY: Gladstone couple Ashton and Andrew Shonhan on a rare time they have eaten out. Ashton Shonhan

IS THIS Gladstone's thriftiest couple?

Ashton and Andrew Shonhan have mastered ways to better spend their money, by limiting their weekly grocery budget to just $50.

They said their drive to save started when they first moved in as a couple.

"My husband and I have been always quite thrifty," Mrs Shonhan said.

"About six years ago, we moved in as a couple and with that came the sharing of resources and finding new and different ways to value our money a little bit better.

"We saw a future, we wanted to plan a future, and we're also very avid travellers."

In order to pursue their passions and to buy a home, sacrifices were made to their weekly budget.

"We actually found the grocery thing to be quite simple," Mrs Shonhan said.

"We don't go out for dinner much, we don't socialise every single weekend.

THRIFTY SHOPPING: Gladstone couple Ashton and Andrew Shonhan have slashed their grocery bill to $50 a week. Ashton Shonhan (Facebook)

"We find ways to spend time with friends, family, and as a couple, that aren't money-oriented."

They also don't drink alcohol, smoke, gamble and even coffee - maximising their potential savings.

"When you have priorities, I say sacrifice for us, it's not a big deal because we want to travel and we wanted to buy our own home," Mrs Shonhan said.

Both Ashton and Andrew continue to improve their ways of cutting their bills.

"Over the last few years, we've probably made more and more sacrifices, because we love to learn new ways of saving money," she said.

As a result of their thrifty ways, Ashton and Andrew were able to buy the home they want, and to go travelling around the world.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ashton does have a warning for those wanting to try their $50.

"It's not for everyone," she said.

While they admit they didn't find their $50 a week challenge to be difficult, with others they might not have the same result.

"Some people have struggled with understanding why we do what we do," Mrs Shonhan said.

Ashton also plans to start up a blog, where she will report on their thrifty lifestyle and give more tips.

Ashton's Tips