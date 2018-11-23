Top teacher credits Lowood High for passion

DEDICATED: Carly Sopronick (left) was awarded the Teacher of the Year award at the 2018 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools and said much of her passion for teaching came from her time as a student at Lowood High.

IT WAS in the classrooms of Lowood State High School where Carly Sopronick gained her passion for teaching.

The former Lowood High student now teaches in her own right at Atherton State High School and was last month recognised for her work and named 2018 Teacher of the Year at the Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

Ms Sopronick said the award presentation felt "surreal”.

She was recognised for her work on a whole-school program improving writing and literacy by working with fellow teachers across elective subjects.

Ms Sopronick has a genuine passion for her job that is reflected in her work.

"I do love my job. I love being in the classroom and I also really love working with the teachers as well - just anything to do with learning,” Ms Sopronick said.

"Every time you meet a teacher you learn something from them.

"I get to constantly develop my ways of understanding and working.”

She said this passion for learning was first nurtured at Lowood High.

"I loved my experiences at Lowood. I was there from Year 8 to 12 and I was exposed to all sorts of different experiences.”

One of the biggest influences on her decision to become a teacher, she said, was Lowood teacher James Strathdee.

"I had fantastic teachers and Mr Strathdee was one that stood out for me,” Ms Sopronick said.

"He was phenomenal ... his teaching style was fabulous. His teaching just stuck with me for the last 20years.”

While she has cause to celebrate, Ms Sopronick won't be resting on her laurels and has plans to keep doing what she does best.

"I intend to continue to be actively teaching in the classroom, continuing to work with teachers to build capability - theirs and my own,” she said.