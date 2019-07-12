TOP STORIES: What made headlines in our region this week

IT has been a busy week in the region. The Gatton Star has been busy following the Plainland murder incident, as well as bringing you the local community news.

Here are the top five stories that made headlines this week.

Denis Morrissey at the memorial for his granddaughter Jayde Kendall in Gatton. The Jayde Kendall Day of Awareness Walk will be held on August 14. Lachlan McIvor

1. Tragic reason walk for schoolgirl Jayde will end

FOR three years, the Lockyer Valley community has come together to remember and celebrate the life of Jayde Kendall, at the annual Day of Awareness Walk.

Held on August 14, marking the day she was last seen by family or friends, the walk helped ensure the memory of Jayde would never fade, and her message of awareness would continue to be spread.

But Jayde's grandfather Denis Morrissey sadly announced last week the walk would no longer be officially going ahead, as it had become too difficult for the family to continue hosting it.

Kye Enright, 21, is Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. Suspect in the murder of Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on Monday, July 1. QPS

2. Murder charge laid over stabbing, one suspect on the run

A man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on July 1.

A 26-year-old Park Ridge man was taken into custody following an incident at Berrinba last night.

He has since been charged with six offences including murder, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and one count each of armed robbery in company using personal violence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and breach of bail.

Dog looking through fence. Claudia Baxter

3. Council to go door to door hounding pet owners

SOMERSET residents can expect uninvited guests on their properties in the coming months, as council officers search the region for unregistered dogs.

At its meeting on Wednesday, Somerset Regional Council councillors unanimously agreed to a plan to start a systematic inspection program to ensure dogs are microchipped and registered.

The council's inspectors will be able to enter properties - but not the actual houses - without the permission of landowners to carry out their inspections.

Jason Bradshaw Somerset CEO.

4. Somerset CEO resigns after six months in the top job

SOMERSET Regional Council has accepted the resignation of its chief executive officer.

Jason Bradshaw tendered his resignation at a closed-door meeting of councillors on Wednesday morning.

Glenore Grove dairy farmer Luke Stock. Dominic Elsome

5. Animal activist farm maps still concerns local farmers

"THERE'S always a concern and you second-guess every person that pulls up in your driveway."

That's how Glenore Grove dairy farmer Luke Stock has described his experience since the public release of the Aussie Farms interactive map.

The animal activist tool lists the location and information of thousands of Australian farms, including Mr Stock's.

