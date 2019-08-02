TOP STORIES: What happened in the region this week

HERE'S the big news the Gatton Star team covered this week.

1. Lockyer's Lotto luck continues

A retired Lockyer Valley couple took some convincing before finally believing they won $1 million last weekend.

Laidley NewsXpress sold the registered ticket, and co-owner Rebecca McGrath was over the moon.

"We're all so excited, and just so overjoyed that we can be a part of this life changing event for someone," Ms McGrath said.

"We're having a bit of a party in-store this morning."

The woman behind Pohlman's Nursery Val Pohlman (right) sadly passed away this week. Tom Threadingham

2. Lockyer legend passes away

THE extraordinary woman who founded Queensland largest independent nursery has died.

The family of Val Pohlman, 78, sadly announced the well-known businesswoman died on Monday.

She and her husband John began Pohlmans Nursery in 1976.

Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan, with Spanos IGA store manager Jason Raynor and Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan at the announcement of $620 million for the second stage of the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre. ALI KUCHEL

3. How the region will benefit from 'mega-jail'

THE Lockyer Valley will be first in line to benefit from the new mega-jail being built in Gatton, with hundreds of jobs created.

Corrections minister Mark Ryan hosted an information session yesterday morning in Gatton, speaking to the local business community on the benefits and opportunities the upgrade would present.

Minister Ryan described the opportunities the project would bring to the region as "magnificent", and said businesses across the board would benefit.

Ashley and Maddy Ambrey at the 2019 Ma Ma Creek Exhibition. Nathan Greaves

4. Ma Ma Creek shines again at exhibition

The Ma Ma Creek Exhibition took place this weekend, bringing in visitors from across the region.

Now in its 84th year, the Exhibition aims to demonstrate all the aspects of a typical rural agricultural show, but without the associated price tag.

The Exhibition featured expansive showcases of community crafts and culture, with baked goods, artwork, and much more on display in and around the Ma Ma Creek Community Centre, as well as plants and produce.

Lockyer Water Users Forum spokeman Gordon Van der Est gives a presentation to irrigators last week. Dominic Elsome

5. Irrigators learn new plans for water scheme

THREE years of hard work came to fruition, when irrigators were presented the new framework for the Draft Moreton Water Resource Plan.

At a meeting of the Lockyer Water Users Forum (LWUF) last Tuesday, irrigators learned how water would be allocated for the Central Lockyer Water Supply Schemes.

Lockyer Water Users Forum spokesman Gordon Van der Est said the presentation of the new principles was the culmination of years of work, and months of weekly face-to-face meetings with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy (DNRME).

