TOP STORIES: What happened in the region this week

JOYFUL TIME: Caelan Korta lives his best life at the 103rd Gatton Show. Ebony Graveur

HERE'S the big news the Gatton Star team covered this week.

1. 103rd Gatton Show wrapped up after warm weekend

IN ITS 103rd year, the Gatton Show has wrapped up after an action-packed weekend.

Show Society president Katherine Raymont said she had already heard plenty of positive words about the show and said numbers were similar to last year's.

She said the fire works were a popular feature.

"They just finished it all off,” Ms Raymont said. "I've received a few comments saying they reckon they're the best fireworks we've had for years.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council will begin charging farmers the bill for cleaning up muddy roads, and will fine them on-top of the costs. Dominic Elsome

2. Farmers face double whammy over muddy roads

FARMING is the lifeblood of the Lockyer Valley, and mud goes hand in hand with it.

But mud-trailing farmers have been put on notice by Lockyer Valley Regional Council - clean up, or pay up.

Councillors have voted in a 'Mud on Roads Enforcement Process', which would allow the council to send the bill to farmers to cover the costs of cleaning mud off the roads. They would also cop a fine.

Abbie Sweeper's doctors said the 10-year-old could remain in the ICU for more than six months. Contributed

3. Abbie Sweeper's long road to recovery.

ABIGAIL Sweeper's parents have received news their daughter's journey to recovery is far from over.

The 10-year-old Plainland girl suffered horrific injuries on Sunday, July 14 when she fell from her horse during a Laidley and District Pony Club Gymkhana.

Since then, she has been in an induced coma in the Intensive Care Unit at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A social media page set up for Abbie said she would be undergoing an operation this week and is expected to remain in the ICU for many months.

A rural area emergency first aid kit was recently stolen, and the theft is putting lives at risk. Lynelle Brandt

4. Low act put lives at risk and leaves volunteers baffled

A valuable first aid kit has gone missing from the Ma Ma Creek Community Centre, leaving visitors and volunteers baffled.

In February, Ma Ma Creek Community Centre President Lynelle Brandt purchased two large Rural Area First Aid Kits using the community centre's funds, for the benefit of the centre's visitors.

Only two months later, at the April meeting, Lynelle realised that one of the kits was missing, and despite extensive searches, the missing kit was nowhere to be found.

CROSS CROSSING: Len William is pushing the LVRC to make changes to the pedestrian crossings surrounding a major roundabout in Gatton's CBD. Ebony Graveur

5. Does Gatton need a roundabout reshuffle?

COULD this be the end of the dreaded Railway St roundabout?

Len William has lived in Forest Hill for 35 years and there's one thing that grinds his gears when he pops over to Gatton.

Whether he is on foot or in his car, he always comes to a stop at the roundabout where North St and Railway St intersection.

