TOP STORIES: What happened in the region this week

The family had just celebrated Ned's first birthday when he went missing from their property.

The family had just celebrated Ned's first birthday when he went missing from their property. Contributed

A MAN hunt continues, a family grieves and pets have been stolen in our region this week.

Our thoughts are with all families involved in the Plainland incident as well as the Regency Down's fatality.

Here are our top stories of the week:

Police and paramedics on scene at an incident at Porters Plainland Hotel, July 1. Dominic Elsome

1. Man stabbed at Plainland

POLICE are still hunting for two suspects, Beau Smith, 26, and Kye Enright, 21, who fled the scene of an overnight stabbing in the Lockyer Valley.

On Monday night at about 6pm, Paul Rock, 53, from Oakey, was stabbed and killed near Porter's Plainland Hotel. Two men fled the scene in a black sedan.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed the suspects had not been apprehended and were at still at large.

Read what happened here and how police are hunting Smith and Enright here

A traffic accident at the corner of Brightview Road and Lorikeet Road at Regency Downs. ALI KUCHEL

2. Fatality at Regency Downs

BRETT Hayden Ritchie, from Brisbane, died in a fatal traffic accident at Regency Downs on Wednesday night.

Ritchie, and his passenger, were travelling south-bound on Gehrke Road when they were struck by a utility vehicle turning into Lorikeet Road.

Read the full story here: Man dies in fatal Lockyer Valley motorbike crash

Inland Rail Office Opening Nathan Greaves

3. Inland Rail officially opens new centre

AFTER many weeks spent occupying the spare offices of Gatton council, the staff of Inland Rail have at last officially opened their Gatton Office.

The opening of the office is an important development, allowing locals to easily meet and talk with the Inland Rail team, especially those whose businesses or properties might be affected by the coming railway construction.

Click here to read the full story

Atkinson Dam farmer Dale Burns Dominic Elsome

4. Farmers battle on-farm crime

A SERIES of brazen thefts has left farmers thousands of dollars out of pocket as producers report an increase in crimes targeting farms.

Atkinson Dam farmer Dale Burns said thieves had taken 80 of his sprinkler heads, which would cost about $3600 to replace.

"It took us a little while to even realise,” Mr Burns said.

Dale shares his frustrations with Gatton Star's Dominic Elsome here

Ned disappeared from the family's property in Lower Mount Walker a week after the family celebrated his first birthday. Contributed

5. Ned the pig allegedly stolen from house yard

A FAMILY is fretting for the well-being of their beloved miniature pig after they returned to their Lower Mount Walker home to find him missing.

Known for his pink and grey colouring and cute pink and black snout, Ned was adopted into the family just more than a year ago.

He went missing from the property on Tuesday, June18, after a neighbour noticed a stranger parked outside their house.

Read the full story here: MISSING: Beloved pet stolen, family heartbroken