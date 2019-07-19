TOP STORIES: Our biggest headlines for the week

Abbie's GoFundMe page has already raised more than $1700.

Abbie's GoFundMe page has already raised more than $1700. Contributed

HERE'S the Gatton Star's top five headlines for this week.

1. Young horse rider in induced coma at children's hospital

ABBIE Sweeper, the 10-year-old Plainland girl who was in a 'one in a million' horse accident is showing signs of recovery.

A post on the Facebook page dedicated to Abbie and her accident says she is 'frowning and opening her eyes momentarily and regulating her own blood pressure' in the ICU at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Abbie was badly injured on Sunday when she fell off her horse while participating in the the Laidley and District Pony Club Gymkhana.

Read the full story about Abbie here: 10-year-old in freak accident 'opens her eyes momentarily'

Shaun Reina with his wife and three children Contributed

2. Father of three remembered for his loving personality

SHAUN Reina, dubbed "The Granny” for the way he rode his motorcycle, will be remembered as someone who "lit up the room” wherever he went.

Shaun was tragically killed on Friday, when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Hilux ute at the intersection of Eastern Drive and Gatton-Laidley Rd in Gatton.

He was on his way home to his family from his job at Barden Produce, a role his brother Mathew Reina said Shaun gave everything to.

Read the full tribute to Shaun here: Gatton dad killed in tragic crash 'a bloody legend'

Starlite dancers Makenna Wakley, 10, of Mount Whitestone, holds her Salmon Peakin chicken Sally Salmon, with Hayley Shearer, 12, of Buaraba. ALI KUCHEL

3. Gatton show kicks off with a bang

SATURDAY night will be the night of nights at this year's Gatton Show, with a bumper program on the cards for the entire family.

To find out what to see and do at the show, check out our special guide here: YOUR GUIDE: what time the fire works are on and more

Qualipac Director Troy Qualischefski, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Lockyer MP Jim McDonald, Wright MP Scott Buchholz Dominic Elsome

4. Federal treasurer visits the Locker Valley

FUTURE Commonwealth support for the drought-stricken Lockyer Valley remains under a cloud with no rain, with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg failing to provide cash during a visit to the region.

Mr Frydenberg toured the area yesterday with Member for Wright Scott Buchholz, before meeting with Lockyer MP Jim McDonald and local farmers at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

"Today we're talking about irrigation, and about water security because everything starts with water,” Mr Frydenberg said.

To see what the minister had to say about water plans, read the story here: EXCLUSIVE: What Treasurer's visit means for water funding

Bianca Weildon and Bridget Webster at the West Moreton and Brisbane Valley sub chamber Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador finals Lowood Show Society

5. Region's top show girl crowned

WHEN Bianca Wheildon visits the Ekka in a few weeks' time, she won't be there so solely to enjoy the sights and sounds of the show, but to represent her region as the West Moreton & Brisbane Valley Sub Chamber Miss Showgirl.

Finalists from rural agricultural shows across the region attended a dinner on Saturday, July 13, in Lowood, where the winners for the regional Miss Showgirl award final for 2019 were announced.

Bridget Webster from Gatton was the runner-up, but it was Bianca Wheildon from Toogoolawah who took the title.

Find out the winners by reading the full story here: Our top girls to represent on state stage