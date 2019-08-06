Top skaters hit Gatton's park for weekend competion

Blake Weber gets some air over the spine while competing on Saturday.

Blake Weber gets some air over the spine while competing on Saturday. Dominic Elsome

YOUNG skaters got up close and personal to professional shredders at the weekend, as Gatton Skate Park hosted the Skate Titans event.

Hopeful skaters watched professionals take to the bowls and got involved themselves.

Spanning two days, the event included a game of Skate on Friday night, with competition kicking off on Saturday.

Skate Connection - a major event sponsor - team manager Stein Bjorvatn said the event had been great.

"It amazing, it's a good crew, good vibe - everybody's happy and enjoying themselves,” Mr Bjorvatn said.

He was impressed by the talents many of the local skaters showed in the bowls.

"It's always cool to do some talent scouting and check out the new talent and the up-and-coming shredders,” he said.

He was also impressed by Gatton Skate Park itself.

"It is very good ... I was actually pretty impressed.”