Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Top ratings for popular television program

5th Feb 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEASON six of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! wrapped another hit

year with a top-rating finale in Rockhampton.

As the effervescent celebrity chef Miguel Maestre was crowned the King of the Jungle

for 2020, viewers in Rockhampton made the show's grand finale the number one in its timeslot.

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! Grand Finale reached 20,558 viewers in

Rockhampton with a 26.1 per cent share on Total People.

Compared to 2019, this year's grand finale episode increased its peak audience by 28.7 per cent and grew its commercial share by 20.3 per cent (a share point increase of 5.1 year-on-year).

Another early hit with viewers in 2020, this year's season of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out

of Here! has reached 87,531 viewers in Rockhampton over its duration.

Last night's finale also saw strong ratings nationally.

The winner announcement attracted 1.23 million viewers nationally (combined across metropolitan and regional areas).

Earlier, the grand finale episode saw 1.12 million viewers tune in.

Surviving four weeks in the wilds of South Africa, season winner Maestre walks away

with the ultimate jungle bragging rights, and a prize of $100,000 for his chosen charity,

R U OK?

More Stories

Show More
i'm a celebrity get me out of here television ratings tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Somerset’s most exclusive properties up for grabs

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Somerset’s most exclusive properties up for grabs

        News IT’S a picturesque region, boasting rolling hills and beautiful surrounds, and these stunning 10 properties could be your next home.

        Small town hotel launches new walking group

        Small town hotel launches new walking group

        News “We have the Rail Trail here on our doorstep, so we’re really fortunate."

        Five ways to make Valentine’s Day the best (and cheapest)

        premium_icon Five ways to make Valentine’s Day the best (and cheapest)

        News MONEY doesn’t have to come between you and your beloved on Feb 14th

        Woman pinned with new charge after leaving court early

        premium_icon Woman pinned with new charge after leaving court early

        News AFTER waiting until 3pm for her turn in court, one woman gave up on waiting for her...