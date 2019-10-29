Top quality on show for inaugural Beaudesert sale

MORE than 20 years of experience culminated in a new success for Craig and Peta Bell on the weekend.

The couple have been involved in cattle auctions for decades, and have branched out to offer Scenic Rim producers a new sale to move their cattle.

The inaugural Beaudesert Cattle Sale was held at the Beaudesert Showgrounds on Saturday, and attracted 400 head.

Under the Landmark Gatton banner, Peta explained the couple had been looking for a new challenge in their careers.

“It was just one of those things that happened – I think it was sort of working for that same person for that amount of time, and trying something different,” Peta said.

“It’s a challenge but it’s exciting and it’ll be good to see what happens in the future.”

She said the new sale would be a positive for producers in the region, representing Landmark’s first step into the Scenic Rim with livestock agents.

She said the response had been fantastic.

“Craig has had a very good response, he’s always had a very good report with all his clients so it’s been very positive,” she said.

Craig has been an auctioneer since his twenties and was excited about the new sale’s potential.

The weekend proved a strong opening sale, which Craig reported as going “very well”.

“The fat market has improved a little bit, which has made the heavier store especially and the heavier weaners quite a bit dearer,” Craig said.

“Anything with quality sold very well.”

He said the class of cattle on show during the day had been impressive.

“The line of cattle we had was very good quality, which made it good,” he said.

Numbers were also positive given the tough conditions.

“Most people have sold what they wanted to sell already, with the dry and most people are trying to hang on to what they’ve got left,” he said.

“Numbers are drying up everywhere, so we were happy with (400 head) for the first sale.”

Highlights from the sale included 20 month Charbray Steers selling to $1390, 19-20 month Brangus Steers selling to $1320 and 16 month Limousin Steers selling to $1050.

The next sale will be held on November 9.