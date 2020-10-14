TOP OF THE LIST: Small kindy’s secret to excellent results

Kids on the play equipment at Little Angels at Forest Hill. Photo: Ali Kuchel

A SMALL intimate childcare centre has revealed its secret for exceeding expectations when assessed by its governing body.

It’s not a one-off staged event to assessors, but consistency through day-to-day proceedings.

Judi Moyle, who operates Little Angels at Forest Hill Kindergarten and Early Learning, received an exceeding expectation ranking during her assessment three years ago.

Last week, the center was reassessed, and they are awaiting results.

“It’s not a staged event that happens because they’ve turned up,” Ms Moyle said.

“You have to be consistent, it’s what happens all day every day.”

The Forest Hill centre was one of three Lockyer Valley childcare facilities that exceeded expectations in the last round of assessments and rankings.

The other secret – being a small, intimate facility that knows mum, dad, grandpa and even the pet dog’s names.

“Because we are intimate, we can provide one-on-one with the children and families,” Ms Moyle said.

“Because we’re not a 100 or 120 play centre, they’re not just a number that walks through my door, they’re little people.”

And to the kids, Ms Moyle is affectionately know as “G-ma”

Little Angels is licensed to have 25 children at the centre – and there’s a waiting list for newbies.

Earlier this year, the centre gained kindergarten accreditation, which allows them to follow the kindergarten education guidelines with their specialist teacher.

Little Angels also runs the early years program.

“We can provide more options for more children and hopefully get a flow-on effect from our kindy into our local school,” Ms Moyle said.

The childcare centre was opened almost 14 years ago after Ms Moyle wanted a smaller operation.

“I’ve always worked in childcare, I’ve worked in big and small facilities as well as family daycare,” she said.

“I wanted a small centre that’s intimate. We’ve got mixed aged groups and siblings that have opportunities to play together.”

This year’s childcare centre assessments were set to take place earlier this year but were suspended due to coronavirus.

Little Angels were assessed last week, and Ms Moyle said is awaiting the latest results.

“This time is so different I really have no idea what our expectations will be,” she said.

With coronavirus impacting community activities, Ms Moyle predicted it could impact their rating.

“Only because of COVID our community connections aren’t as strong because we couldn’t go anywhere,” she said.