Top hoop returns to his best

TREBLE TIME: Jockey Jim Byrne is led into the Ipswich enclosure aboard Tough One, the first of his three wins last Friday. Rob Williams

EIGHT-time Ipswich premier jockey Jim Byrne had endured somewhat of a slow start to his current season - until the latest Ipswich meeting on Friday that is.

After collecting four wins across the first six meetings of the season, Byrne made an emphatic statement riding a winning treble.

Byrne's first success was Tough One, who made a winning debut at Ipswich for Ballina trainer Stephen Lee.

It was the 17th career start for Tough One and the extra distance of the 2200 maiden race proved the key for the five-year-old gelding for his maiden career win.

Byrne's other winners were Bullet Shot, for Murwillumbah trainer Matthew Dunn, and Godfather's Girl for Tony Gollan.

Bullet Shot is a four-year-old by Australian champion sire Redoute's Choice who also sired the Autumn Sun, winner of the Group 1 Golden Rose on Saturday at Rosehill.

Speaking of well-bred winners, Godfather's Girl is by Bel Esprit the sire of recent champion sprinter of the world, Black Caviar.

Godfather's Girl helped Tony Gollan move to a familiar position at the top of the Trainer's Premiership list at Ipswich with a second consecutive double of winners on Friday.

His other success on the day was Royal Hale and the rider was the impressive Matt McGillivray.

Lloyd's winning sign

JOCKEY Jeff Lloyd did not overtly give the tip on Friday at Ipswich however the fact that he made the trip to Ipswich for one ride on the day was not missed by many on course.

The galloper was Crab Boy for Toowoomba trainer Wayne Nugent. He was backed in strongly to start at $3 as he attempted to continue a 100 per cent winning record at Ipswich at his second start at the track.

Lloyd gave the galloper a perfect run in transit with the only hiccup being unavoidably pushed wide on the home turn before sprinting clear and just managing to hold on in a close finish over Tegan Harrison aboard Soft Top.

In the race prior, Tegan Harrison won her only other ride for the day aboard the Danny Bougoure trained Exoterical.

This race resulted in an all-female riding trifecta as Brooke Ainsworth finished second aboard the Ross Howard trained Zenkali and third place went to Rebecca Williams, aboard Bradley Hudson's La Rana Toro.

Exoterical won for the Bougoure stable, a name made famous almost 40 years ago when Danny's father Doug guided Strawberry Road from a Queensland Maiden win on Exhibition Day in 1982, to a half dozen Group 1 wins including the 1983 Cox Plate.

He was also crowned Australian Horse of the Year in the 1982/83 season.

Strawberry Road was then sold and went on to race in Germany, France, USA, and Japan and was well know to Ipswich racing fans after his Bundamba exhibition gallop in 1983 with the then champion jockey Mick Dittman aboard.

A photo of this gallop is included in the Ipswich Racing Museum.

That gallop in 1983 was with Mike Pelling aboard Handsome Prince who was a great money spinner for owners including Wally Tutt who has been a long-term member at the Ipswich Turf Club.

Long weekend

GROUP 1 racing continued on Saturday as The Autumn Sun impressively won the Golden Rose in Sydney continuing the Waller juggernaut.

In Melbourne, it was Jungle Cat trained by Charlie Appleby winning the Rupert Clarke for the Godolphin stable at his first Australian start.

This week's Group 1 racing commences on Friday night at Moonee Valley with the Moir Stakes.

It is then to Sydney on Saturday for the Randwick card including the Metropolitan, Epsom and Flight Stakes.

Finally, on Sunday it is back to Caulfield in Melbourne for the Underwood Stakes.

Next meetings

Ipswich racing continues on Wednesday at the Annual General Meeting race day to complete the September program at Bundamba.

Next month's racing in Ipswich is on October 5, 10, 19 and 24 (two Fridays and two Wednesdays).