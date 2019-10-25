Top Hawk now top apprentice of massive Gatton farm operation

TOP APPRENTICE: Apprentice of the Year Winner Bruce Milsom at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, with MC Mary Coustas. Photo: Dominic Elsome

TOP APPRENTICE: Apprentice of the Year Winner Bruce Milsom at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, with MC Mary Coustas. Photo: Dominic Elsome

RUGBY Farm mature-age apprentice Bruce Milsom - also a dedicated footballer and member of the Gatton Hawks - is "privileged" to have been named Apprentice of the Year at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

Mr Milsom, who was "very nervous" ahead of last weekend's win, is two weeks away from finishing his four-year heavy vehicle mechanical apprenticeship with the Gatton-based Horticulture Enterprise.

"It was quite a shock to win. But it felt really good and it was a privilege. I wasn't even going to nominate," he said.

Mr Milsom - whose job along with 12 other colleagues involves servicing, repair work, motor and gearbox rebuilds and maintenance on the company's 400-500 pieces of equipment "not counting forklifts" - has also recently taken on a 2IC role.

"There's always something to do here. We originally just looked after the transport side and over the last 12 months the work has also included farm vehicles," he said.

"We do everything from trucks to tractors and utes.

"This is a well-respected business and it's great to be part of such a strong business, especially in a remote area."

Mr Milsom, who lives in Rosewood, was born in Ipswich and also called Plainland home for 15 years.

He said that as a child, he'd been interested in mechanical work, and he was now enjoying furthering his skills and taking on extra responsibilities within the company.

He thrives, he said, on being part of a rural community, as well as playing football for grand final regulars, the Gatton Hawks.

"We've been in the grand final six times and won five of them. We lost this year which was a bit sad," he said.

"It's a good club to be part of - people help each other out - and you can feel that through the whole town.

"This is a great town."

Mr Milsom said he'd previously worked in Brisbane, but "you're just one in a million in a city and you keep to yourself".

"Out here you want to aspire to do more and be better. It's different. Even the air is nicer to breathe!"

Once he's completed his apprenticeship, Mr Milsom said he would focus further on his 2IC position and look forward to mentoring the next wave of apprentices.

"I can show them what I've learnt. We also have school-based students come in during the year which helps get them interested."

For anyone considering taking on a new challenge or applying for an apprentice as a mature age student, Mr Milsom said.

"Definitely have a crack at it. It's never too late to start."