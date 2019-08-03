Top Gun stars unrecognisable now

Kelly McGillis and Tom Cruise in the original Top Gun movie in 1986.

IT'S been 33 years since we first felt the need for speed, and thanks to all the buzz surrounding Top Gun: Maverick - we're strapping back in for a whole new sky-high thriller.

Tom Cruise, 57, thrilled fans at the San Diego Comic-Con last month when he dropped in to release the first trailer for the much-hyped sequel, which centres around his character, Maverick.

Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in Top Gun. Picture: Paramount

The original movie has been a cult favourite since its release in 1986, but the careers of its stars have been fairly varied.

Here's what they've all been up to:

TOM CRUISE (MAVERICK)

When Cruise was cast as charming hotshot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, he was already considered a rising star thanks to All The Right Moves and Risky Business.

But Top Gun made him a superstar.

Since then, he's starred in countless blockbusters - most notably the Mission Impossible series, which have collectively raked in more than $US3.5 billion ($A5.15 billion) to date.

However, Cruise's personal life has probably generated the most headlines over the years thanks to three high-profile marriages - Mimi Rogers (1987-90), Nicole Kidman (1990-2001) and Katie Holmes (2006-2012) - and his outspoken devotion to the controversial Church of Scientology.

It's been a while since he's had a box-office hit, but Cruise is returning as Maverick for the Top Gun sequel, which - given the pre-hype - is certain to draw huge audiences globally.

The young actor in a scene from Top Gun. Picture: Supplied

Cruise in 2018. Picture: Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images

VAL KILMER (ICEMAN)

Like Cruise, Val Kilmer, 59, was considered a promising up-and-comer in showbiz when he landed the role of arrogant pilot Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in Top Gun.

It was a career-maker and paved the way for Kilmer's successful Hollywood career, which includes hits like Tombstone, Batman Forever, The Saint and Heat.

The actor recently overcame his years-long battle with throat cancer, which had caused him to largely step out of the spotlight during treatment and recovery.

There was confusion among fans as to his health status in 2017 after his friend Michael Douglas - a cancer survivor - revealed in an interview that Kilmer was "dealing with exactly what I had" and that "things didn't look good for him".

After initially issuing a public denial, Kilmer later admitted that he was "healing of cancer" and spoke of the power of his faith.

In June 2018, it was confirmed that Kilmer would reprise his role as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick.

Kilmer was just starting out in the industry when he was cast as Iceman. Picture: Paramount

KELLY MCGILLIS (CHARLIE)

Kelly McGillis, now 62, had starred in a string of '80s movies, including Witness with Harrison Ford, before being cast as Cruise's love interest Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood in Top Gun.

The actress enjoyed a spike in her fame off the back of its success and went on to star in Made in Heaven, The House on Carroll Street, and At First Sight with Top Gun co-star Kilmer, but her focus soon switched to theatre.

In recent years, McGillis has followed a less glamorous path, working at a drug rehab centre in New Jersey.

Even though Kilmer and Cruise are returning to the franchise, McGillis claims she wasn't even asked if she'd be interested in reprising her role, describing herself to ET last week as too "old" and "fat" to play Charlie again.

But it doesn't seem to bother her.

"But that, to me - I'd much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age as opposed to placing a value on, you know, all that other stuff," said McGillis.

McGillis played Cruise’s love interest. Picture: Getty

ANTHONY EDWARDS (GOOSE)

In Top Gun, Anthony Edwards played Maverick's loveable and goofy best friend and flight partner Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, who tragically dies during training.

The following year, the actor went on to play another loveable dork, Gilbert, in Revenge of the Nerds, but he is best known for his role as Dr Mark Greene in long-running TV series ER.

Edwards starred on the show from its premiere in 1994 until 2002, earning himself a Golden Globe and four Emmy nominations.

Since then, he's appeared in true crime thriller Zodiac and a string of TV shows, including Billions, Law & Order and Designated Survivor.

Anthony Edwards played Goose.

He became most famous from his time on ER. Picture: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

MEG RYAN (CAROLE)

Most people will barely need a reminder of what Meg Ryan has been up to.

Top Gun was one of her earliest roles - she played Goose's tragic widow Carole Bradshaw, who was left heartbroken after his shock death.

Just three years after Top Gun, Ryan landed her first lead role in iconic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, alongside Billy Crystal.

It paved the way for her hugely successful rom-com career, and saw her dubbed "America's Sweetheart", thanks to the popularity of movies such as Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail, I.Q., French Kiss , Kate & Leopold and Addicted to Love.

However, Ryan's career has slowed down in recent years.

The 57-year-old actress' last starring role was in Serious Moonlight in 2009. She's since turned attention toward other aspects of film production, making her directorial debut in 2015 with drama Ithaca.

Ryan married actor Dennis Quaid in 1991, but after having a son together, Jack, the couple divorced in 2001.

In 2006, she adopted a baby daughter from China and last year announced her engagement to singer John Mellencamp.

Ryan was 25 when she landed a minor role in Top Gun.