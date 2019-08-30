TOP FIVE: turtles on agenda and major drug bust at prison
ANOTHER busy week in the Lockyer and Somerset regions with NAPLAN results released, drug busts and turtles requiring rescuing.
Here's what the Gatton Star journalists worked on this week, bringing you the regions best headlines and news.
1.How Lockyer Valley and Somerset schools performed
LOWOOD State School is one of the star performers in this year's NAPLAN results with the school identified as the most improved school in the state.
Deputy Principal Wendy Deverell said she was "absolutely elated" by the result.
Read the full story here: Lowood school ranked as a star performer
2.Tattoo guns, drugs, weapons seized in prison crackdown
AUTHORITIES have seized drugs, weapons and issued multiple charges after a major crackdown at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre.
Queensland Corrective Services teamed up with police officers, drug detection dogs, and other specialised units to carry out breath tests and vehicle searches near centre.
Police issued numerous tickets, seized a quantity of drugs, and made four arrests during a single weekend.
Read the full story here: dire warning for people involved in trying to traffic items into prisons
3. 'I can't let them die': Councillor offers to open her wallet
A COUNCILLOR has offered to personally donate her money to help save nearly 200 turtles in Lake Apex.
Divisions within Lockyer Valley Regional Council were exposed during Wednesday's council meeting, with councillors debating a motion to relocate wildlife from the rapidly drying lake.
However the $4958 cost of the relocation drew concerns from several councillors.
Read the full story here: councillors battle to save turtles and the follow up: Rescue mission under way at almost-baron lake
4. Farmers hit breaking point as no water, feed prices bite
NO WATER and prohibitive feed prices mean livestock producers are facing an agonising choice - hold on and loss more money or sell up.
With the devastating drought showing no signs of easing, many producers have already made the decision to cut their losses and sell their herds.
Laidley cattle auctioneer David Stariha said the number of cattle being sold from the region was unprecedented.
Read the full story here: drought has no sign of easing
5. Growing need for seniors' housing in Somerset region
MORE independent housing for senior citizens is needed in the Somerset Region, a councillor has said.
During a recent meeting of the Brisbane Valley Interagency group, discussions were raised regarding the need for independent living accommodation for seniors.
Councillor Helen Brieschke brought these conversations to the attention of her fellow councillors during the 'matters of public interest' section at the previous Somerset council meeting.
Read the full story here: seniors were frustrated, because old homes are too large to maintain
