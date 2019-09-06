TOP FIVE: new driving laws, Hawks soar to success

WE have had a mixture of events across the region this week, ranging from a living wake to farewell a loved man, Gatton Hawks soaring towards finals and new drinking laws for motorists.

The Gatton Hawks under 18, premiership team from 1987.(BACK ROW L-R) Tim Schulz, Tony Nolan, Paul Kleinchmidt, Mathew Lamb.(MIDDLE L-R) Tim Robinson (manager), Murray Janke, Darren Kajewski, Brett Patterson, Brett Schimke, Jayson Brooker, Ken Covington, Kev Alderice (coach).(FRONT L-R) Toby Toohill, Jamie Geran, Shane Hauser, Peter Nash, Gary Otto, Stephen Ziebarth, Jason Cook. Contributed

1. Hawks look to end 32 year premiership drought

SOME of the memories and match play details are a little patchy, but you'd expect that when reminiscing about a grand final 32 years ago.

It was in 1987 when the under-18 Gatton Hawks last won a premiership in the Toowoomba Rugby League series.

And while parts of how the match are hazy for some of the footballers, likely due to the celebrations, it's the mateships and reminiscing that brings the boys in black and yellow back together.

Kevin Balke with his daughter Kylie Kajewski. Contributed

2. 'Living wake' gives Kevin a chance to say goodbye

KEVIN Balke was surrounded by more than 60 guests, including friends, family members and those he hadn't seen for a long time.

But it wasn't his birthday, it was his living wake.

Michael Williams & Simon Scott Nathan Greaves

3. Third year running for catering award

THE state's best food by an industrial caterer can be found tucked away in the Lockyer Valley.

For the third year running, UQ in Gatton have taken the title of Best Site & Industrial Caterer, for Queensland and the Northern Territory.

The award was given by the Restaurant & Catering Awards for Excellence, a nationally recognised, independent awards program that recognises service and culinary talent across Australia.

Seqwater Project Manager Matt Malos at the Linville Water Treatment Plant site with Vimal Soni of Practical Engineering Contributed

4. The 'forgotten' town left with no water for nearly a decade

"WE'RE just forgotten about here.”

Linville might only be two hours from Brisbane, but according to local shop-owner Gail Rae, it might as well be in another country.

The Linville Store owner said the general feel in the town of 400 residents was people had simply had a "gut-full” of a lack of action by governments.

Police test motorists at an RBT on Amarina Ave, Mooloolaba.Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily Iain Curry

5. Tough new laws targeting drink drivers

DRINK drivers will face a tough new crack down on their dangerous behaviour, with new laws passing parliament yesterday.

Under the changes the alcohol interlock program, will be expanded to apply to mid-range drink drivers caught with a blood alcohol level of between 0.10 and 0.149.

The interlocker program requires sentenced drink drivers to unlock their cars by passing a breath test on a device installed in their vehicle.

