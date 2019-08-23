TOP FIVE: Ekka triumph but tragedy on our roads

Shane Webb, 58, of Plainland, died in a motorbike accident at Minden, on August 20, 2019.

ANOTHER eventful week in the region, with plenty of wonderful Ekka results, but also another tragic loss on our roads.

Below are some great stories written by the Gatton Star journalists.

1.TRIBUTE: Adrenaline junkie with big heart dies in crash

SHANE Webb will be remembered for his Wrangler jeans, his love for motorbikes and the addiction to adrenaline.

He died doing something he loved - riding a motorbike with the wind blowing his handlebar moustache, as he cruised down the road.

Our thoughts are with Shane's family at this time.

Senior Constable Matt Reichstein takes aim at speeding drivers Nathan Greaves

2.Early start for road safety week

Police will be out in force for Road Safety Week.

The yearly initiative officially runs from August 26 - 30, but the Gatton Police are building momentum with an early start this weekend.

Toogoolawah fedlot owner Don Coleman Ian Langton

3.Truck driver remembered as a great member of the community

THE truck driver killed in a fiery crash in the Somerset region last week is being remembered as a "gentleman" and a "wonderful man".

Don Coleman was tragically killed in a truck roll-over on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Yimbun last Monday.

Anthony De Ruiter with his prize-winning 1983 model Toyota LandCruiser HJ47. Contributed

4.Ekka win: What makes for a grand champion ute?

A DONE-UP interior may have gotten Anthony De Ruiter across the line not just in his local show at Lowood, but at the Ekka.

The Fernvale lad nabbed grand champion in the ute section for his pewter-coloured 1983 model Toyota LandCruiser HJ47.

Rusty's Service Station builder John Fazackerley and owner Ross McPhee with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald Dominic Elsome

5. Re-opened road heralds return of Rusty's Service Station

AFTER about a month of closure, Niemeyer Road in Hatton Vale has reopened this morning.

The road, which intersects with the Warrego Highway, was closed so the road could be upgraded to allow truck access to Rusty's Service Station.

Stay safe and have a great weekend - Ali