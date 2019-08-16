TOP FIVE: Ekka results, a fatality and price hikes

Sit back and catch up on our top stories of the week.

Sit back and catch up on our top stories of the week. Chevanon Photography

HERE'S our top five headlines from the Gatton Star's journalsits this week

1. Feedlot owner Don Coleman killed in truck roll over

POLICE have confirmed the identity of a 71-year-old man tragically killed in a fiery crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway yesterday.

Don Coleman was the owner of the Toogoolawah Feedlot, and regularly sponsored events at the Toogoolawah Golf Club.

Read the full story here: Truck driver killed in fiery roll over identified

Barb's Kitchen Minden owner Barbara Frohloff Dominic Elsome

2. Fernvale coffee shop lands new owner

After languishing for months, The Girls' Coffee Bar in Fernvale has finally been sold.

The new owner, Barb Frohloff, already operates a successful store in Minden, and has big plans to expand the business in Fernvale.

Discover Barb's new ventures with the full story: Coffee shop finds new owner

Chantal Simpson, of Lockyer Waters, with her horse Sandford Luminate at the Ekka, 2019. LMG Photography

3.Special needs rider claims prestigious Ekka champion win

IN HER first year competing at the Ekka, Chantal Simpson and her horse have claimed honours in an elite class for riders with disabilities.

The Ekka was the culmination of a string of five equestrian events, providing riders with disabilities a chance to compete at agricultural shows just like any other horse rider.

"I was over the moon, I was crying,” Miss Simpson said.

Click here to read Chantal's Ekka success

Former member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss Dominic Elsome

4.Former pollie refuses to rule out tilt at council

A FORMER Lockyer MP has refused to rule out a tilt at council in the upcoming local government elections.

Ian Rickuss, who held the title as Member for Lockyer, did not confirm he would be running for Lockyer Valley Regional Council in next year's council elections but left the door open for a candidacy.

Read the full story here: Former MP doesn't squash running for council rumours

Driving instructor Dale Press with his manual and automatic vehicles Southern Cross Advanced Driving

5. Manual fears leads to more automatic licences

MORE fledgling drivers are avoiding getting their manual licences, opting instead for the ease of an automatic.

Fernvale-based driving instructor Dale Press has seen this demand gradually grow since he first began training learner drivers.

Click here to read why young drivers are fleeing the manual gearbox

I hope everyone has a great weekend, and we look forward to bringing you more news next week! - Ali