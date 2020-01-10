Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dr. Margaret Young, Public Health Physician. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Dr. Margaret Young, Public Health Physician. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Health

Top doctor’s warning after grisly find in public park

Shaun Ryan
10th Jan 2020 4:15 PM | Updated: 5:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE WIDE BAY medical fraternity has slammed the improper use and disposal of needles and syringes in public spaces.

Public Health Physician Margaret Young said the recent discovery of a used needle and syringe at a park in Kawungan was a "major source of anxiety".

'People should dispose of needles properly," Dr Young said.

She made the comment after Adrieanne Buckley made an angry post on social media about a used needle her seven-year-old son found at Margaret Lin Park recently.

"Thank goodness it wasn't my two-year-old who stumbled upon it," Ms Buckley wrote in her post.

Dr Young said anyone who suffered a needle stick injury must seek immediate medical attention.

"Get medical attention to assess any risk and get advice about whether follow up tests are needed," she said.

Dr Young agreed with the sentiment shared in the post and strongly emphasised that used needles and syringes should never be left lying around.

"The good news in Australia is that there has been no documented transmission of bloodborne viruses associated with the accidental exposure to needles found in public spaces such as parks," Dr Young said.

For more information on removing discarded needles and syringes from public spaces and what to do after a needle stick injury, call the Clean Needle Helpline on 1800 633 353.

margaret young needles public health syringes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        premium_icon CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        News Helping out those affected by the bushfire crisis is as easy as downing a schooner or two

        CLIMATE: Worst year yet for Lockyer Valley, data reveals

        premium_icon CLIMATE: Worst year yet for Lockyer Valley, data reveals

        News The Bureau of Meteorology have released their Climate Statement for 2019, and it’s...

        UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        premium_icon UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        News A man has serious injuries after getting caught in a meat slicer

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        News A laundry list of businesses have offered to donate money from their proceeds to...