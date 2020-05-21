Top cop scraps fine for ‘dropping off hair straightener’

A woman who copped a fine for "dropping off a hair straightener to a friend" was granted a reprieve by the Police Commissioner, a parliamentary inquiry has heard.

The fine was the first infringement to be overturned by Mick Fuller after police were given strict powers to slug NSW residents $1000 for being out of the house without a reasonable excuse.

Of "slightly over 1300 infringements" that had been issued "around 60 fines (have been) pulled," Mick Fuller told a state parliamentary inquiry.

"I think the first one I pulled was a lady dropping off a hair straightener to a friend," he said.

"I thought to myself that probably we got that wrong."

Screen shot from the NSW Parliamentary Inquest involving Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and Police Minister David Elliot. Picture: Supplied

Mr Fuller said fines are being reviewed daily, either by himself or other officers.

"There were around 50 to 60 that we have withdrawn either through my concerns or concerns through that chain of command," he said.

During the tense hearing, Greens MP David Shoebridge grilled the Police Commissioner about why a 19-year-old was fined $1000 on Friday night after he was pulled over by highway patrol officers in Emu Plains.

The man "could not provide a reasonable excuse for leaving home", police said on Saturday.

Health orders were relaxed on Friday, May 15 allowing people to leave their homes for recreation.

"How is it that you didn't flag that (fine) and have it reversed?" Mr Shoebridge asked.

Mick Fuller has been reassessing COVID-19 fines. Picture: Richard Dobson

"If this was supposed to be a perfect situation then we wouldn't have a judicial system. That young man can write to me and I'm happy to review it again, or he can elect to take the matter to court," Mr Fuller said.

"None of us are above making mistakes. Please feel free to write to me in relation to that matter and I'll review it.

"If that's the biggest mistake … during this pandemic I'll wear it as a badge of honour," Mr Fuller added.