Top coach helps Lockyer Valley athletes

Tom Threadingham
| 1st Dec 2016 8:00 AM
GIVING IT A SPIN: Coaches Peter Lawler and Bailey Pashley with Laidley athlete Catherine Lee at the Lockyer District Athletics coaching clinic on Saturday.
GIVING IT A SPIN: Coaches Peter Lawler and Bailey Pashley with Laidley athlete Catherine Lee at the Lockyer District Athletics coaching clinic on Saturday.

ATHLETICS: One of the most respected names in athletics descended on Laidley to boost the region's aspiring athletes.

Seven time Australian javelin champion and coach of multiple Olympians Peter Lawler OAM hosted a two-day coaching clinic at the Laidley Recreation grounds for the Lockyer District Athletics Club on the weekend.

Lawler has been coaching for 54 years and travelled from Canberra to share his knowledge with the local athletes in hands-on track and field events. He also gave talks on how to nurture skills into the senior levels of competition.

From technique and stance to training methods and setting goals - Lawler covered a broad range of topics during the coaching clinic.

It's the second time Lawler has visited the region on the invite of Lockyer District Athletics club coach Bailey Pashley.

"Bailey invited me three years ago and he asked me again to come and specifically work on the throws groups this time as well as strength and conditioning,” Lawler said.

"I think it's a wonderful initiative for this particular district.”

Pashley said the club was able to invite Lawler up from Canberra after receiving a grant for coaching.

He said the clinic had been extremely beneficial to the athletes.

"It's bringing the kids together and giving them the feeling of being part of something special,” Pashley said.

"They've all come to hear from a good Australian coach.”

Lockyer District Athletics club president Russell Berlin said there was much to be gained from inviting such a respected name in the sport to coach local kids.

"These kids probably don't realise what talent he has and it's not often you can gain people like that who will come from Canberra up here to coach kids,” Berlin said.

"They're not elite kids but he is happy to coach anybody.

"It's a bit of a flag flying expedition too and it's to gain members in our Lockyer club. Our plan is to build this club up to give the guys who leave little athletics somewhere to go.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  athletics laidley lockyer district athletic club

