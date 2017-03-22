28°
Top awards for top cattle at Silverdale Show and Sale

Tom Threadingham
| 22nd Mar 2017 3:59 PM
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Louise and Doug Gelhaar's cattle were presented the Jack Hayes Memorial award during the 11th annual Silverdale Show and Sale on Friday, March 17.
MORE than 1000 head of cattle passed through the Silverdale Saleyards for the 11th annual Silverdale Show and Sale.

While many awards were presented during the event, held last Friday, Ingoldsby couple Doug and Louise Gelhaar dominated the grass fed categories with their charbray cattle.

The couple's charbray cattle were awarded first, second and third in grass fed bullocks for a pen of six. They were awarded first, second and third in the single grass fed bullocks and they were also awarded second and third for a pen of three grass fed bullocks.

The accolades didn't stop there, however, with the couple being presented the Jack Hayes Memorial Shield for having the champion grass fed pen of bullocks.

Mr Gelhaar said they didn't expect to be awarded so many prizes but were pleased with the results.

"We were ecstatic, winners are grinners,” he said.

The 11th annual Silverdale Show and Sale was held on Friday, March 17.
Mr Gelhaar put the success down to quality care of their cattle at their property in the Lockyer Valley.

"(We have) probably a bit better husbandry and we just look after them and move them from paddock to paddock,” he said.

The couple first started coming to the Silverdale Show and Sale in 2007 and have enjoyed being part of the event over the years.

"I like the staff and the agents here, they are good people,” Mr Gelhaar said.

"They are nice, friendly and easy to get on with and they know their job.”

Mr Gelhaar said he was impressed with this year's show and the quality of cattle brought in by vendors.

"I think there was a good line-up of quality cattle, considering it's been a mongrel season,” he said.

Andrew Jackwitz of Lowood was awarded the champion grass fed pen of females for his charolais cows.

Alan Crawford of Glenvillan Pastoral Co Kingaroy claimed the grand champion exhibit of show and senior champion steer.
Topics:  hayes and co silverdale silverdale saleyards

