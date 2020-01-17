TOP 5: Big issues faced by Lockyer’s sitting council

LOOKING BACK: As this term of council draws to its end, we look back at some of the most controversial issues council has faced.

AS VOTERS prepare to head to the polls in few months to elect a new council, thoughts are turning toward the biggest issues this council has dealt with during the past four years.

From developments to rate rises, even the last election wasn’t smooth sailing for Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Here’s the Gatton Star’s top five biggest talking points from the 2016-2020 Lockyer Valley Regional Council, in no particular order:

TRAGEDY: Lockyer Mayor Steve Jones died after nominations for mayoral candidates closed ahead of the 2016 elections.

1. Loss of a legend and new election

The sudden death of Mayor Steve Jones shocked the Lockyer Valley.

Cr Jones had been a councillor for almost 20 years, and was seeking a fourth term as mayor of the region when he died in February 2016.

As his death occurred after the close of nominations, the decision was made to postpone both mayoral and councillor elections for the region to April of that year.

Then deputy and acting-mayor Tanya Milligan would go on to win the mayoral race.

2. Proposed Islamic community centre causes concerns

2. Proposed Islamic community centre causes concerns

Plans by the Lockyer Valley Islamic Association for a new Islamic community centre created controversy when it was announced in March 2016.

The controversy again reared its head in 2018 when council approved plans for the centre on Woodlands Rd in Gatton.

The purpose-built community centre would be used for daily prayer services, community engagement programs and events, language classes and youth programs.

A spokesman for the association said the centre would be a place for all members of the community to come together.

“While our facility will become a crucial part of the local Muslim community, it is also envisaged to be a part of the wider local community to help foster cross-cultural and faith relationships, to improve the understanding of our faith and build bridges in the Lockyer Valley,” he said.

Opponents of the proposal took to social media to voice their discontent, and a Facebook page called STOP the Gatton Mosque attracted 350 members.

Read the full story here.

Finance portfolio councillor Chris Wilson (left) said land valuation changes had made setting council rates more difficult in the last budget.

3. Rate rise rage, and valuation surges

Rate increases have been a hot-button issue for the council during this term, and the issue came to a head during last year’s budget.

Land valuations released by the valuer-general led to some properties receiving extreme increases in their land values of more than 400 per cent, while others decreased.

Finance portfolio holder, Councillor Chris Wilson said the valuations had made applying rates for the council budget an extremely difficult task, and the council’s finance team completely reworked the rate model to ensure rate changes were fair.

The council took the fight over the valuations to the State Government, calling for valuations to be completed more regularly to avoid such issues in the future.

Read more about the valuations here.

4. Saleyards cause concern for animals

Council was forced to install a new tap system at the Laidley Saleyards following negotiations with the site’s auctioneers about complaints in late 2017 regarding the condition horses were kept in during a sale.

Attendees at the sale on December 30 contacted the RSPCA, concerned that wounded horses and foals were left without adequate shade or water as temperatures hit 32 degrees in the afternoon.

Footage and photographs depicted convulsing, sweating injured animals, and dehydrated horses and foals gulped water bystanders poured from drink bottles.

Biosecurity Queensland investigated the claims but declared the facility was in accordance with its regulations.

The council however, made a raft of changes to how the saleyards operated following the complaints.

Read more about the incident here.

Reaction to the council’s ‘Mud on Roads Enforcement Process’ was less than positive.

5. Farmers told to clean up their act or risk fines

Farming is the lifeblood of the Lockyer Valley and mud goes hand-in-hand with it.

But mud-trailing farmers were put on notice by Lockyer Valley Regional Council – clean up, or pay up.

The ‘Mud on Roads Enforcement Process’ was approved in July last, which allows the council to send the bill to farmers to cover the costs of cleaning mud off the roads. They would also cop a fine.

Councillor Janice Holstein said the process was to ensure road safety and would only target a “minority” of farmers.

“Most of our farmers currently do the right thing. This is just to give the ability to council to enforce the clean-up,” Cr Holstein said.

“Everybody needs to play their role, and if they put mud on the roads they need to clean it up.”

But the reaction to the measure was swift, with many criticising the move as a kick in the guts to farmers.

Read more about the reaction here.