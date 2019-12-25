TOP 10: These council decisions will shape Somerset's future

SIGNIFICANT and simple, celebrated and controversial, our local councils make a great many difficult decisions each year.

Read on to learn more about some of the top projects and accomplishments made by Somerset Regional Council in 2019.

1 - The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail

One of the most iconic features of the region, the BVRT has been a point of major focus for council throughout 2019.

Council's commitment to the trail earned it the award for the top Public Works Project of the Year, and the SRC recently committed to a controversial 10-year plan to further improveon and develop this integral trail.

2 - Going Green

Renewable energy has been another priority for council, with 20 solar projects currently completed or under way at a range of council sites.

Several more solar projects are already being planned for the new year.

3 - Containers for Change

For the past 12 months, the Somerset has been trialling a containers for change initiative in partnership with Anuha Services.

Following positive community feedback and strong success, Council has elected to renew the service for the foreseeable future.

4 - Slashing Fees

Grazing permit fees have a profound impact on farmers already struggling to make ends meet due to the drought.

In recognition of this, the Council moved to refund or forgo 50% of the fee.

5 - State Highway 17

The Brisbane Valley Highway is the main trade and transport route through the Somerset Region.

Due to growing concerns over the increased usage and deteriorating conditions on the road, Council commissioned a report to investigate.

This confirmed serious safety issues on the SH17, prompting Council to launch a safety campaign, and pursue State Government support in upgrading the highway.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann is spearheading the safety campaign on the SH17.

6 - Dog inspections

The Somerset Regional Council's controversial dog inspection program has proven to be a massive success.

Under the program, council inspectors have been visiting properties in the region that don't have dogs registered, to ensure residents are complying with the animal registration act.

More than double the number of unregistered animals have been found so far, with the total expected to be more than 1000 by the time the program has ended.

As an indirect result of the program, there has also been a rise in applications for extra dogs, as residents in uninspected areas register their animals.

7 - Pig bounties

With the drought forcing them out of hiding, hunting season is now open for feral pigs in the Somerset.

Council has approved a new bounty program targeting pig populations, offering $10 a scalp for the damaging animals.

8 - Dial-a-Drive

With limited public transport options available in the region, especially for seniors, Council has eagerly committed its support to a Dial-a-Drive service hosted by Lutheran Services.

Council has contributed $12,315 to the pilot program, which will be conducted using Lutheran Services' existing fleet of vehicles.

9 - Retail Developments

Generating new opportunities in the retail sector has also been a focus for council.

In recent months, they have approved development applications for a bottle shop in Kilcoy, and a new supermarket in Esk.

Ark Construction Group's Ashley McLauchlan, Liberal National Senator for Queensland Paul Scarr and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann officially open 10 bridges across the region.

10 - Building bridges

Ten new bridges have been constructed in the Somerset, further concreting Council's commitment to road safety, and servicing the needs of the community.

The reinforced concrete structures will be more durable, and less prone to flood closures, and damage during extreme weather events.