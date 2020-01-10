Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba stripper Sophie Alessa is selling nudes for bushfire relief.
Toowoomba stripper Sophie Alessa is selling nudes for bushfire relief.
Dating

Toowoomba stripper selling nudes for bushfire relief

Katherine Sampson
10th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA stripper has joined a growing trend of adult entertainers around the world who are selling nude photographs for bushfire donations.

Sophie Alessa, who often appears at The Vault, has raised hundreds of dollars so far for bushfire relief efforts through Twitter.

She said she was inspired to act after she saw American model Kaylen Ward go viral on Twitter.

Ward says she has raised more than $1 million for charities.

"I'm sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia," she said.

"I've had receipts of donations worth $50 to $100 and every cent helps.

"All I have to do is take a quick photo or video and if it helps it helps."

Alessa said she would continue to send photographs for bushfire donations as long as it helped.

bushfire relief the vault on ruthven
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        premium_icon UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        News UPDATE 2PM: FIREFIGHTERS have commended the quick actions of fellow workers who helped free a man’s arm from a meat slicer at a popular Plainland butchery

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        News A laundry list of businesses have offered to donate money from their proceeds to...

        Bowls club’s Christmas gift to rural ambulance

        Bowls club’s Christmas gift to rural ambulance

        News The bowls club in one rural town has made a massive donation in support of the...

        Lost in the system: Why man’s date in court took so long

        premium_icon Lost in the system: Why man’s date in court took so long

        News Lost file finds man in court over a year after charges