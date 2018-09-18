Menu
Police are looking for witnesses to an assault that occurred on Mackenzie St and Ballin Dr on September 15.
Toowoomba police want to help an assault victim

17th Sep 2018 3:20 PM

TOOWOOMBA police are trying to get in contact with an assault victim and his family.

The assault occurred on Mackenzie St near the intersection of Ballin Dr in Centenary Heights on Saturday, September 15 at 1.30pm.

A man wearing a black basketball singlet assaulted a man riding with what appeared to be his family.

Police attended and located the male offender but the victim and his family had left.

It is believed a motorist driving a white utility stopped and attempted to help the family. 

Police are keen to speak to the male victim and his family, and the motorist in the ute.

If anyone has information for police can phone Policelink on 131 444 or to report online click here.

