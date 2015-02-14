Menu
LIFESAVING TREATMENT: Kaine Carroll underwent a second kidney transplant operation earlier this month at the PA Hospital.
Health

Transplant to help man live: 'I have four kidneys inside me'

Alexia Austin
19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A TOOWOOMBA man has urged people to become organ donors after undergoing two lifesaving transplant procedures.

Kaine Carroll was diagnosed with rare auto-immune disease Goodpasture syndrome in 1999 while at high school in Chinchilla.

"(The disease) had filled my lungs with blood and shut down my kidneys," Mr Carroll said.

"I didn't have time to process it - by the time I found out what was wrong, the doctors had given me a week to live."

Mr Carroll immediately started dialysis and, in 2004, underwent his first kidney transplant at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

After the surgery, he moved to Toowoomba and started work as a landscaper.

For years the new kidney worked well, but last year it showed signs of deterioration - something Mr Carroll had been told to expect.

Earlier this month he underwent his second kidney transplant at the PA Hospital.

"The first transplant I waited for five years, this time it took eight days," he said.

"After I woke up from surgery, I felt well - I didn't realise how sick I actually was.

"They don't remove the kidneys, so I have four of them inside me right now."

Mr Carroll now has a long road to recovery and will likely be off work for months.

"My family has been amazing - my brother started a GoFundMe and my sister hasn't left my side," he said.

"It emotionally props you up.

"I also want to make people aware, the more donors out there the better - families out there need transplants."

Mr Carroll's brother, Nathan, has started a GoFundMe to support him during his recovery.

For more information visit bit.ly/348GjyI.

