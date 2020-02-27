Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton
News

Toowoomba lecture by Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton

Alexia Austin
27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LINDY Chamberlain-Creighton will be coming to Toowoomba to give a talk on faith and courage.

During the lecture, which will be held at St Theresa's Parish Centre at 1.30pm on March 8, she will also touch on her life's journey after being wrongfully convicted of the murder of her daughter Azaria, who was snatched by a dingo in 1980.

The lecture is hosted by the Missionary Sisters of Service and their organisation Highways and Byways.

"Every two years, our sisters invite a speaker to Toowoomba to present the John Wallis Memorial Lecture," Sister Pat Quinn said.

"I had previously seen Lindy on Anh's Brush With Fame, and I was touched by her story.

"I thought it was amazing that this woman has come through with such a positive attitude, and I thought she would be a wonderful choice."

Sr Quinn said Lindy would speak on her story and her relationship with God.

During the event, Bishop Bill Morris will also launch a book of the letters of the founder of the Missionary Sisters of Service, Fr. John Wallis.

RSVPs are required and must be made to marycleary5@bigpond.com by tomorrow.

Tickets to the event are $25.

faith guest speaker lindy chamberlain
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pharmacists move further into GPs’ turf

        premium_icon Pharmacists move further into GPs’ turf

        Health The State Government has moved to expand the reach of Queensland pharmacists — and the peak body for GPs is expected to oppose it.

        Staff shake up at health clinic worries patients

        premium_icon Staff shake up at health clinic worries patients

        News Management defends staffing changes at its four clinics, as woman walks out on...

        OPINION: Why we name and shame people who appear in court

        premium_icon OPINION: Why we name and shame people who appear in court

        News DON’T want your name in paper for appearing in court? Then don’t end up in court...

        Man pays $1000+ for damaging police station

        premium_icon Man pays $1000+ for damaging police station

        News DURING the strip-search the man hit two plaster walls within the charge room at the...