Police investigate male caller after two threats to school

UPDATE: Police are investigating after two bomb threats were phoned in to Harristown State High School this afternoon.

Darling Downs Acting Superintendent Stephen Angus said two calls were received minutes apart, triggering the evacuation of staff and students to two school ovals.

"At approximately 1.15pm, an unidentified male caller contacted the school by phone indicating a bomb was at the school," he said.

"A short time later, a second phone call was received again by an unidentified male caller and indicated a bomb at the school was due to go off at 2pm.

"Police have been advised then they attended the school, and the school and staff together with police implemented evacuation procedures."

The school was searched but police did not locate any suspicious device.

Classes returned about 2.45pm.

Acting Supt. Angus said investigations into identifying the caller were ongoing, and warned there were serious penalties for threatening calls.

"Investigations are ongoing in attempt to identify the suspect," Acting Supt. Angus said.

Police at Harristown State High School where an anonymous bomb threat was phoned in this afternoon. Neville Madsen

EARLIER, 1.45PM: AN ANONYMOUS bomb threat to a Toowoomba high school has triggered an evacuation of students and staff.

Police are searching Harristown State High School after the school received an anonymous call this afternoon.

The call was made to authorities about 1.30pm.

Students and staff are being evacuated to the main oval as a precaution after the threat was phoned in.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is at the scene as well as Queensland Ambulance paramedics.

A police spokesman said the threat would be investigated but there was nothing to indicate it was a credible threat.

"The school will be searched," the police spokesman said.