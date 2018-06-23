Toowoomba Domino's store wins first State of Pizzas battle

Myles Copson of Westridge Dominos Pizza is excited the store sold the most pizzas of any store on the night of the first State of Origin game, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Myles Copson of Westridge Dominos Pizza is excited the store sold the most pizzas of any store on the night of the first State of Origin game, Friday, June 22, 2018. Kevin Farmer

FORGET the Maroons and the Blues; the real winner of the first State of Origin game this month was the Domino's store at Westridge Shopping Centre.

The store sold the most pizzas during game one of any of the chains other stores in Queensland or New South Wales.

Store manager Myles Copson said the store sold 1703 pizzas in total during Origin one.

"It's a great privilege to be able to be number one in Queensland and New South Wales, but it's also a privilege to service all our customers," Mr Copson said.

While a Queensland store might have won the first State of Pizzas, both states combined to show their love of one particular pizza.

"Meatlovers slightly beat out supreme," Mr Copson said.

"It's popular everywhere."

Mr Copson said the store was ready to defend its title during game two tomorrow.

"We're going to try and beat what we did with the first time," he said.