Cars line up while drivers wait for testing at Baillie Henderson COVID-19 fever clinic. Thursday, 30th Jul, 2020.
News

Toowoomba COVID testing site reopens temporarily

Meg Gannon
29th Mar 2021 11:42 AM
The COVID-19 testing site based at Baillie Henderson has reopened temporarily in light of the snap lockdown announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young on Monday morning.

Residents of Greater Brisbane and those who have visited the region since March 20 will go into a mandatory lockdown from 5pm tonight.

Darling Downs Health announced today that residents can be tested at the Baillie Henderson Hospital site until 4:30pm on Monday.

The Baillie Henderson testing site will remain temporarily open 8.30am to 4pm until Thursday April 1 2021.

Entry to the test site is via the Mort Street entrance only.

A Darling Downs Health spokesman asked those visiting the site to be prepared to wait and bring your Medicare card and other items you may need (for example, your mobile phone, phone charger, medications you may need to take while waiting, food and water).

If you have any of the following symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested.

– Fever

– Sore throat

– Runny Nose

– Diarrhoea

– Loss of smell and/or taste

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

– Fatigue

– Vomiting or nausea.

Alternative testing locations to the Charlton BP and Baillie Henderson Hospital sites can be found at www.qld.gov.au/covid19testing.

Toowoomba Chronicle

