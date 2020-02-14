Menu
Drive the bypass in 1min
Motoring

Toowoomba Bypass is 'safe to drive on' TMR says

Tobi Loftus
by
14th Feb 2020 1:04 PM
THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has assured motorists the Toowoomba Bypass is safe to drive on, just days after new roadworks were announced due to damage caused by heavy rainfall.

"Road safety is our highest priority and motorists can be confident that any potential safety issues have been addressed," a TMR spokeswoman said.

"As a precautionary measure, a short section of the eastbound lane was closed this week to manage potential risks to motorists. Loose material was identified near the top of a cutting between the viaduct and Morley's Road underpass following heavy rainfall."

This follows surface issues on the 800m viaduct.

"Nexus is fixing the surface along this section and has undertaken remedial action with vehicle access in place," the spokeswoman said.

"The surface is being closely monitored and maintained by Broadspectrum, Nexus' operations and maintenance subcontractor and experts in this field.

"We are continuing to work closely with Nexus to determine the cause of the issue and return the surface to its original condition."

Nexus has maintenance responsibilities for the bypass for the next 25 years.

