Gas leaks prompts mass evacuation at Toormina schools

Approximately 800 students and staff were evacuated from Toormina High and Primary Schools this morning due to a gas leak. The strong smell prompted Toormina High School principal to evacuate the school and authorities were notified at around 8.30am. Sawtell and Coffs Harbour NSW Fire Brigade units attended with trucks and a hazardous materials van. It appears the 10,000 litre bulk gas cylinder that supplies the science blocks was leaking. Elgas are currently investigating the cause of the leak and by the time the fire brigade gave the all clear at around 9.30, approximately a quarter of the gas was remaining. Fire crews entered the grounds in breathing apparatus and conducted gas monitoring but did not detect dangerous levels. "We have to assume to worst case scenario. Crews wore breathing apparatus but their gas monitors didn't detect any dangerous levels. The breeze had picked up and blown most of it away but we needed to check culverts and drains where it could potentially settle," explained Coffs Harbour NSW Fire Brigade station officer Sally Foote.Toormina High School has been evacuated this morning due to a gas leak.

