Toogoolawah's teachers learn to brie cheese makers

SAY CHEESE: Toogoolawah State High School teachers Susan McConnel (left) and Leanora Donnelly separate the curd. Contributed

TEACHERS from Toogoolawah State High School will be "wheying” up their lesson plans, after taking part in a RNA Teachers' Cheese Making Workshops at the Brisbane Showgrounds earlier this month.

Susan McConnel and Leanora Donnelly were among more than 25 teachers from 14 schools, who got a lesson in making blue cheese and Camembert from dairy expert and Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show judge Russell Smith.

The six hour workshops are now in their ninth year and include a mix of theory and hands-on practical work in both blue and white mould cheeses.

Back in the classroom, the teachers will share their new-found cheese making skills with their students, who will then enter the Royal Queensland Show's (Ekka) Student Made Cheese Competition in June.

Mr Smith said making cheese is a fun way for students to learn where their food comes from - it doesn't just appear on the supermarket shelf.

"After making the cheese, the students are required to look after them for six weeks before they're judged and the winners are awarded,” he said.

"Because the students are involved with their cheese for an extended time, they gain a much better appreciation of the processes involved in its commercial production.

"Possible career pathways the students could then follow are studies in food science including dairy food science. There are many opportunities for jobs in these industries in Australia.”

Topics:  cheese making ekka teachers toogoolawah

Gatton Star

