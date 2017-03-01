Toogoolawah's new principal is leading the way

NEW FACE: Toogoolawah State School principal Nathan de May checks in with the Prep class.

IN A country town where everyone waves, Nathan de May is settling in as the new Toogoolawah State School principal.

Six weeks into the new school year and Mr de May is already looking to expand opportunities for students.

"We're in the process of getting a grant through Sporting Schools to introduce additional sporting opportunities,” he said.

"In small country areas there aren't always opportunities that they have in larger urban areas... if successful we'll be put in contact with different coaches of different sports.”

Mr de May spent the past four years as principal at Grandchester State School and previously has worked in far north Queensland and on the coast, initially starting as a Japanese teacher.

Currently looking after 173 students, Mr de May saw Toogoolawah State School as an opportunity for success at a larger school.

"I think teaching is the most important job we have,” he said.

"It's not just a cliche but the truth, children are our future and I think not only my job but the role of the teacher in that part is crucial.”

Mr de May said it was important that the school and parents work together to improve all student outcomes.