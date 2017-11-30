Toogoolawah seeks mystery lotto winner

LUCKY: One Toogoolawah shopper has the winning ticket to $200,000 - but hasn't realised it yet.

A TOOGOOLAWAH shopper is now $200,000 richer after winning this week's Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw, but they may not yet know it.

An entry sold at Cressbrook Newsagency in Toogoolawah won the guaranteed First Prize in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw1071 on 27 November 2017.

But as the entry was not registered to a Winners Circle card, Golden Casket officials have no way to contact the mystery winner and is eagerly waiting for the ticket-holder to come forward to claim their prize.

Golden Casket is urging anyone with an entry to check their tickets as soon as possible and make contact on 131868 if they believe they hold the winning ticket.

Cressbrook Newsagency owner Mark Bulow said the $200,000 win was the talk of Toogoolawah in recent days.

"We've sold two division one winning entries previously and they say good things come in threes," he said.

"Bing, bang, bong! We sell an entry that wins a Lucky Lotteries First Prize!.

"We're hoping with all our Christmas might that it's one of our local customers. What a fabulous early Christmas present it would be to discover you've won."

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said the Toogoolawah win was the latest Lucky Lotteries win in Queensland.

"In recent weeks we've seen a number of Lucky Lotteries First Prize wins land in the Sunshine State, and all have been claimed except for the Toogoolawah entry," he said.

"Our winners may be busy at work and with their daily lives so they may have forgotten to check their ticket.

"It's the type of news I'm sure they'd love to hear!

"You might not think you're the winner, but if you bought an entry in Toogoolawah for a Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw, you're in with a chance."

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $6.04 million for draw 1072, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $5.57 million for draw 10197.