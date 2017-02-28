Toogoolawah firies raise thousands

GOOD EFFORT: Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington congradulated the Toogoolawah Fire Brigade social club for raising another $30,000 for the childrens burns unit.

THE Toogoolawah Fire Brigade Social Club have raised an incredible $30,000 for the children's burns unit at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Foundation.

Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington said the efforts of the group show how small regional communities can achieve amazing results.

"Raising $30,000 is no small feat and demonstrates the dedication and caring attitude of our small towns,” she said.

"Congratulations must go to Graham Francis and the members of the Toogoolawah Social Club who have volunteered their time to raise this money.

"The group achieved their fantastic total by taking on the contract to clean fire hydrants across four Somerset towns including Toogoolawah, Esk, Somerset Dam Village and Linville.”

The social club has raised $75,000 for the burns unit since 2007.

"All the funds they raised have gone straight into this donation to the to help children with burns,” Ms Frecklington said.

"And this isn't their first donation.

"These are the quiet achievers of our community who deserve recognition and thanks for the efforts they have made to help improve the life of children who have suffered severe burns.”