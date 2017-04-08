Toogoolawah Charity Rodeo to celebrate 22nd birthday

LOOK NO HANDS: Get in early for a full day of action at the 22nd Toogoolawah Charity Rodeo this Saturday.

FOR the 22nd year, the Toogoolawah Charity Rodeo will bring the town alive with an action-packed day of family fun.

Graham Evans has proudly held his position of Toogoolawah Charity Rodeo president for all of those 22 years.

"Since we've been going, the committee has raised more than $100,000 for local non-for profit organisations,” Mr Evans said.

"We are excited to add to that figure in the future.

"We've raised money for organisations like the Men's Shed, The Brisbane Valley Pony Club, the SES and the Lions Club.

"After the rodeo we sit down and discuss our profits and decide which other organisation we will donate our money to.”

Featuring a jam-packed slack from 11am, the rodeo action and free rides will run all day, with the band Double Trouble performing at 8.30pm.

"The slack is when we have too many competitors to run in the performance section,” Mr Evans said.

"If we ran them all in that section, the rodeo would run until midnight, so the extra are run in the slack.

"The winners can still come from out of the slack because their scores count in the overall scores.”

Mr Evans revealed that to cover the expenses for one rodeo, it costs the committee about $50,000.

"This is something people don't realise,” he said.

"We fundraise by running raffles and barbecues during the year to provide the free entertainment like the mechanical bulls and jumping castles.

"We are also currently making improvements by rebuilding all of the yards and doing the lighting so other functions can be held there at night time, during the year.”

Gates open at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds at 10am this Saturday with the rodeo kicking off at 11am.

If anyone is camping, please phone 0459603666.