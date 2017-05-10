Toogoolawah cattle sale to tip 5500 head

TOP STOCK: Derrymore graziers Ann and Bruce McLoughlin will take some of their weaner cattle to the Toogoolawah sales next Friday.

IT'S not a record, but more than 5500 head of cattle are booked into the annual Toogoolawah weaner sales next Friday.

And adding to the tally is Derrymore graziers Bruce and Ann McLoughlin with their charolais x limousin progeny.

The third-generation farmers will once again take their cattle to the Toogoolawah Sales, which they've attended for more than 20 years. With cattle prices bringing a strong return for the farmers, Mr McLoughlin said they were positive about the upcoming sale.

"The prices at the moment are good, that's the best we've experienced in a long time,” he said. "It's probably where the prices should be because all the other costs have gone up but our income hadn't until a couple of years ago.”

The annual sale, in its 19th year, attracts buyers and sellers from across South- East Queensland, South Burnett and Maryborough.

Mr McLoughlin said they usually sold about 25-40 weaners at a time when they were about eight months.

"The more cattle you have at the sale, the more buyers it will attract,” he said.

Mr McLoughlin's livestock will be at the Toogoolawah Saleyards on May 12 and sale director Vince O'Brien said the recent re-stocker market had been very strong.

"There appears to be a real demand for re-stocks and a substantial demand from New South Wales and Victoria for these quality well-bred weaners,” Mr O'Brien said. He said while the number of cattle wasn't a record breaker, it was a Shepherdson and Boyd speciality to have so many weaner cattle in the one location.

"We believe, by putting so many cattle together, of the quality that they are, it attracts myriad buyers from the eastern seaboard of Australia,” he said. "By putting the numbers in front of them, having the biggest majority free of ticks and have the ability to go to any destination, it's a big advantage for the vendors.”