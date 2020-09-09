Menu
Somerset Writers Group member Beryce Nelson, with a book she contributed a story to.
Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

Ali Kuchel
9th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
SOMERSET writer Beryce Nelson will become a published author when new book titled Seniors Stories appears in the Somerset Library.

The Toogoolawah local is just one writer who contributed a story to the new book which encapsulates the lives of senior residents throughout Australia.

Mrs Nelson is a member of the Somerset Writers Group, who have been learning how to use various author techniques.

“The skills developed through the writers group gave me the incentive to enter the competition,” Mrs Nelson said.

The group last weekend turned their focus to crime writing, with the help of crime novelist Lea Scott, where they used techniques used by authors to develop compelling crime stories.

The Somerset Writers Group is an initiative of Somerset Regional Council chief librarian Caroline Smith.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the group has continued to grow steadily with monthly tutorials conducted by author Donita Bundy.

Council has published a book of short stories titled Home, which was written by the group.

It’s available to read at the Esk library.

