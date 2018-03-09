Toogoolawah a tourism hub for Somerset

TOURISM HUB: Tourism ambassadors Steve Pepper and David Adams at the Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery which has recently been established as a visitor information centre.

TOOGOOLAWAH'S Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery has expanded its operations to now include being a visitor information centre.

Somerset Regional Council received accreditation from Tourism and Events Queensland for it last month, making it the fourth visitor information centre in the region.

The award-winning cultural precinct at 29 Factory Road will complement three well established Somerset information centres at Esk, Kilcoy and Fernvale.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said the accreditation meant more opportunities for tourists to be well informed about what to see and do in the region.

"The accreditation was a natural progression for the gallery to cater for the visitors coming through the doors and better address their enquiries about what they can see and do in Somerset,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Council is committed to developing the region as a tourism hub and we will continue to enhance services and attractions as best we can to attract visitors to our natural playground.”

The Toogoolawah Visitor Information Centre and Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery is open seven days a week, Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm.